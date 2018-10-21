Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Colleen Johnson will celebrate her 80th birthday a family dinner this month and a family gathering next summer.

She was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Waterloo to Russell and Dorothy Brice. She married Ned Johnson on Aug. 24, 1956, and they were married for 53 years until his death in 2010

Colleen has been a homemaker.

Her children are Dee and Bob Kahler of Cedar Falls and Bill and Karen Johnson of Alexandria, Minn., and she also has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

