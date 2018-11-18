Cleo Gardner-Farris
WATERLOO — Cleo A. Gardner-Farris will celebrate her 80th birthday with a surprise open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Wilbo Burgers, Brats and Beers at 118 Main St., Cedar Falls.
She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Garrison to Al and Bernardine Gardner.
Cleo retired from DHS.
Hosting the event will be her children, David Farris and Suzon Schipper, and her grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 1827 Locke Ave., Waterloo 50702.
