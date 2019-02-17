Claus Stricker
WATERLOO — Claus Stricker will be honored on his 80th birthday with a card shower.
He was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Waterloo to Claus and Viola Stricker.
He was married to Marlene Gutknecht Stricker.
Claus is retired from John Deere.
His family includes children Claus Jr. and Kathy and Kim and Ted Timson, all of Cedar Falls, Dave and Melissa Stricker of Waterloo and Dan and Lisa of Blue Eye, Mo. He also has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 9 Shore Point Road, Blue Eye, MO 65611.
