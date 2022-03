WATERLOO — Clarence Wagner will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ekho Ridge Club House, 4104 Ekho Ridge, Waterloo.

The event is hosted by his children and grandchildren.

Wagner was born in March 16, 1932, in Arena, N.D.

