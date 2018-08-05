Subscribe for 33¢ / day


Celebrating 100 years!!!

Harvey Eiklenborg will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Aug. 7, 2018.

Born to Fred and Remka Eiklenborg in Beaver Township, Harvey was united in marriage to Carrie Peters on Jan. 11, 1946. She passed away in 2016.

He is a lifelong resident of Grundy County and has been an active member of the farming community.

Harvey will be honored with an open house hosted by his family including daughter, Bev (Tom) Becker, son Kenny (Linda Meyer) Eiklenborg, his seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Please join us next Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. at the Reformed Church of Stout, 410 Second St., Stout, IA, to celebrate this milestone!

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

You may also send cards to him at Parkview Manor, 1009 Third Street, Reinbeck 50669.

