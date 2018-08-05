Celebrating 100 years!!!
Harvey Eiklenborg will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Aug. 7, 2018.
Born to Fred and Remka Eiklenborg in Beaver Township, Harvey was united in marriage to Carrie Peters on Jan. 11, 1946. She passed away in 2016.
He is a lifelong resident of Grundy County and has been an active member of the farming community.
Harvey will be honored with an open house hosted by his family including daughter, Bev (Tom) Becker, son Kenny (Linda Meyer) Eiklenborg, his seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Please join us next Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. at the Reformed Church of Stout, 410 Second St., Stout, IA, to celebrate this milestone!
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.
You may also send cards to him at Parkview Manor, 1009 Third Street, Reinbeck 50669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.