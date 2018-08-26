Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jean Klein

Jean Klein

Celebrating Jean Klein!

Happy 90th Birthday to a great woman, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Card shower at NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.

We love you!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments