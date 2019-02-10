Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Carole Mountain celebrated her 85th birthday with a surprise birthday party on Jan. 27 at Friendship Village, hosted by Kathy Shinstine, Karen Miller, Connie Smith, Candace Mountain and Kim Bymers.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1934.

Her family includes seven children, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at Friendship Village.

