Boyd Kelly
WAVERLY — Boyd Kelly will celebrate his 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Waverly Homes Community Center, 320 15th St. N.W., Waverly.
Boyd was born Jan. 5, 1919, in Barron, Wis.
Hosting will be his children, Rich and Linda Kelly, Ron and Debra Kelly and Janet and Larry Poppe, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
If you are unable to attend, cards can be sent to 210 15th St. N.W., Apt. 111, Waverly 50677.
