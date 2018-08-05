Subscribe for 33¢ / day
PARKERSBURG — Bob Johnson will have his 80th birthday on Aug. 10 and is celebrating with a family get-together.

He was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Grundy Center to George and Florence Johnson.

He retired from the Butler County Road Department.

His family includes his wife, Jan, four children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 801 Fifth St., Parkersburg 50665.

