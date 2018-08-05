Bob Johnson
PARKERSBURG — Bob Johnson will have his 80th birthday on Aug. 10 and is celebrating with a family get-together.
He was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Grundy Center to George and Florence Johnson.
He retired from the Butler County Road Department.
His family includes his wife, Jan, four children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 801 Fifth St., Parkersburg 50665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.