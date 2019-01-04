Try 1 month for 99¢
Birthday Blessings Irene Clough

Irene will celebrate her 99th birthday Jan. 10 with a card shower.

Her family includes Sharon (Craig) Earley; Allyson (Ryan) Bailey, Hunter, Attylissa, and Eli; Andrea (Reggie) Bean, Maree, Emmilee and Aymee.

Cards may be sent to 2092 N Ave., Traer 50675.

With love from your family.

Thank you for being our “prayer warrior.”

