CEDAR FALLS — Bev Ridder will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Community Center Coffee House, Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls.

Hosting the event will be her four daughters. She also has 13 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 5118 S. Main St., No. 30, Cedar Falls 50613.

