Bernard Musch will celebrate his 90th birthday at a surprise open house today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lofty's Lounge, 3480 Lafayette Road, Evansdale. The event is hosted by his daughters and their spouses.

He was born July 8, 1932, in Dunkerton, the son of Herman and Mildred Musch.

He is a retired salesman.

His children are Linda Lewis (Don) of West Des Moines, Connie Christy (Mike Smith) of Des Moines, Terrie Baker (George) of CA, and Brenda Reiner, deceased. There are 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and another on the way, and seven great-great grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.