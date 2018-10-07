Try 1 month for 99¢
JESUP — Bernadette Ohrt will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 16, 1923, to Peter and Anna (Neisen) Gardner of Gilbertville. She married Donald Ohrt on March 4, 1943, at Immaculate Conception in Gilbertville; he is now deceased.

Her family includes children Clinton and Karen Ohrt of Jesup, Clayton and Doris Ohrt of Independence, Calvin and Lou Ohrt of Moravia, Connie and Gary Netherton and Craig and Susan Ohrt, all of Richmond, Mo., Corbin Ohrt of Winthrop and Cleon and Becky Ohrt of Quasqueton.

She also has 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. One grandchild and one great-grandchild are deceased.

Cards may be sent to Bernadette Ohrt at 914 Prospect St., Jesup 50648.

