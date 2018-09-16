Ben Schmitz
WATERLOO — Ben Schmitz will celebrate his 99th birthday with a card shower and family dinner, hosted by his daughters.
He was born 9-19-1919, in Fox Township, Black Hawk County, to Mike and Anna Schmitz. He married Blanche Schares; she passed away in 1995.
Ben is retired from farming.
His family includes nine children, Lee (deceased), Dean (deceased), Judy of Cedar Falls, Roy (deceased), Jane Brokel of Riverside, Sue Chizek of Cedar Falls, Jerry of Muscatine, Deb of Elk Run Heights and John of Nevada. He also has 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., No. 123, Waterloo 50701-9326.
