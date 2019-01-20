CEDAR FALLS — Barry Remington will celebrate his 75th birthday Saturday, Jan. 26, with a card shower.
He was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Ted and Arlene Remington. He is married to Beth Remington.
Barry retired from John Deere.
His family includes children Shannon and Rich Rupert and Chris Remington, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 2929 Rainbow Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
