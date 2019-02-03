WATERLOO -- Audrey Davis will be honored on her 85th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Feb. 9, 1934.
Now widowed, Audrey was married to Stewart Davis. She is a retired RN and worked at Allen, Schoitz and Covenant hospitals.
Her family includes children Greg, John, Laurie and Alice, as well as seven grandchildren.
Please mail cards to Audrey at Edencrest at Beaverdale, Apt. 205, 3410 Beaver Ave., Des Moines 50310.
