FAIRBANK — Arnola Siggelkow will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. March 12 at the American Legion Hall, 109 E. Main St., in Fairbank.

No invitations will be sent; no gifts are requested.

Arnola was born March 10, 1932, in Hawkeye, the daughter of Arnola and Lydia Wendland. She married the late Wayne Siggelkow on June 26, 1955.

Her children are Carol (Steve) Risting and Jane (Jeffrey) Stautz of Indianapolis, and Mary (Ravi) Alagar of Pittsburgh, PA. There are 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to Arnola at 10731 Fairbank Road, Fairbank, IA 50629.

