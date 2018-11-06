WATERLOO — Alice Lichty will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 11, at Friendship Village, Village Place Cove.
She was born Nov. 17, 1923. She graduated from East High School, married Quinter Lichty, and moved to Orange Township. Quinter and Alice farmed there until retiring to Orange Center and later Friendship Village.
Hosting the event will be Alice’s five children, Ron of San Francisco, Patti of Anamosa, Randy of Waterloo, Julie of Fargo and Beth of Detroit. She has been blessed with 15 grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Birthday greetings may be sent to 3720 Village Place, Apt. 5321, Waterloo 50702.
