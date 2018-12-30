Alice Green
CEDAR FALLS — Alice Green is celebrating her 80th birthday.
She was born in 1938 to Francis and Stella Teel, and she married Larry Green.
Alice has been a housewife.
Her family includes four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 6436 Platt Road, Cedar Falls 50613.
Good Gravy! Look who is 80!
Alice Green
Let’s celebrate by sending her your birth wishes! Happy Birthday!
From her loving family!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.