CEDAR FALLS — Alice Green is celebrating her 80th birthday.

She was born in 1938 to Francis and Stella Teel, and she married Larry Green.

Alice has been a housewife.

Her family includes four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 6436 Platt Road, Cedar Falls 50613.

Good Gravy! Look who is 80!

Let’s celebrate by sending her your birth wishes! Happy Birthday!

From her loving family!

