Try 1 month for 99¢
Albina Krizek

Albina Krizek

WATERLOO — Albina Krizek will celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 15 with a small open house at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born Dec. 15, 1928, on a farm in Clutier to Joseph and Francis Yuska.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to Albina Krizek, NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Apt. 201, Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments