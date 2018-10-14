Zuck/50
WATERLOO — William and Martha Dumer Zuck are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house next Sunday, Oct. 21, at 3229 Randolph St., starting at noon.
They were married Oct. 19, 1968, at St. Patrick Church, Cedar Falls.
William retired from John Deere, and Martha from Toby’s Tax.
Hosting the event will be their children, Elizabeth and Jeremy Myli of Des Moines, Robert and Rhonda Zuck of Rapids City, Ill., and Trevor Zuck and Cody Zuck of Waterloo. One son, Timothy, is deceased.
They also have six grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Grace and Sophia Myli and Kaylee and William Zuck.
No gifts are requested.
