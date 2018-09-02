PARKERSBURG -- Gary and Mary Wolfe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July with the entire family on the beach in Clearwater, Fla.
Gary Wolfe and Mary Anderson were married Sept. 7, 1968, in Waukon, Iowa.
Mary retired as a registered nurse, and Gary retired from the Waterloo Courier.
Their family includes children Jill Etjen, married to Derek Etjen of Parkersburg, Chris Wolfe, married to Heidi Wolfe of Cedar Falls, and Sarah Fifer, married to Jeremy Fifer of Davenport, and grandchildren Trevor Henderson, Ellie Etjen, Parker Wolfe and Carson Wolfe.
Cards may be sent to 1404 Watson Way, Parkersburg 50665.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for the wonderful trip!!! Happy 50th Anniversary!
We love you.
