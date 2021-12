Wittmayer/50

Ralph and Jeannine (Kenoyer) Wittmayer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10. They were married in Cedar Falls on Dec. 10, 1971.

Mr. and Mrs. Wittmayer are both retired from John Deere.

They have one son, Sean Wittmayer of Oelwein, and one grandchild, Clayton Wittmayer of Omaha, Neb.

A celebration will be planned when they return from their winter home in Gilbert, Arizona.

Well wishes may be sent to 4762 E. Azalea Drive, Gilbert, AZ, 85298

