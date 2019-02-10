CEDAR FALLS — Dale and Judy Miller Wilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Cedar Falls.
Dale is retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked at Fink’s Greenhouse for many years. Judy is retired from the Western Home.
Their family includes Dan Wilson, Betty and Bob Boomgarden of Cedar Falls, and son Allen, deceased. They have three grandsons, Kenny Carter, Dennis and Lora Carter and Nathan Wilson and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Molly Carter.
Cards can be sent to 2319 Central Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.
