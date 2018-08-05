Wilson/50
HARPERS FERRY — Dale and Paula Wilson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 28 with a family dinner at the Waterloo Brown Bottle, with family in attendance from Texas, Minnesota, Colorado and Wisconsin.
They were married June 21, 1968, in Galena, Ill.
The couple owned and operated Wilsons Variety Store for many years on Burton Avenue in Waterloo. Dale also retired from John Deere.
Hosting the event were their children, John and Raejean Veenendaal of Holbrook, Ariz., Dale and Jackie Wilson of Elk Run Heights, Bill and Lori Guelner of Waterloo, Brian and Sherri Wilson of Waterloo, Tony and Debbie Cole of Highlands Ranch, Co. A son, Darrell, is deceased.
They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one deceased.
