Wikner/50

Mr. and Mrs. Wikner

DENVER — Joel and Diane Wikner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Denver American Legion.

Joel Wikner and Diane Paul were married Nov. 9, 1968, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver.

Their family includes Jennifer and Jeremy Happel and Sheila, Travis and Kain Eagle, all of Denver.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

