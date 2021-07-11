Wiebke/65

NASHUA-Mr. and Mrs. Wiebke will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family reunion dinner.

Clifford Wiebke married Verna Jakel on July 15, 1956, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

Their family includes four children: Dennis (Tracy) of Nashua, Dean (deceased) and spouse, Anita of Cedar Falls, Linda (Steve) Johnson of Cedar Falls, David (Polly) of Owatonna, Minn.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Wiebkes farmed west of Nashua for 28 years and later enjoyed winters in Arizona for nearly 30 years.

Cards can be sent to: PO Box 426, Nashua, 50658.

