Weber/60
WATERLOO — Ed and Sharon Weber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 11, with a Mass at 4 p.m. at Queen of Peace Parish, Waterloo, followed by a family dinner.
Ed Weber and Sharon Coyle were married Aug. 2, 1958, at St. John’s Church, Waterloo.
They are both retired, and Mr. Weber is a permanent deacon at Queen of Peace Parish.
Their children are Chris and Mark Hagemann of Lenexa, Kan., Mike and Pam Weber of Urbandale and son-in-law Cary Meier, husband of deceased daughter J.J. of Waterloo. There are 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1158 Independence Ave., Waterloo 50703.
