GILBERTVILLE -- LaVerne and Janice (Lellig) Weber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. A card shower and family dinner are planned

They were married May 14, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

Mr. Weber is retired from John Deere, and Mrs. Weber was self-employed. She is now retired.

They are the parents of four children: Dawn (John) McMahon of Raymond; Jeff (Missy) Weber of Jesup; Amy (Chris) Hetherton of Cedar Falls; and Jody (Brad) Carrier of Evansdale. There are 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 375, Gilbertville, IA 50634.

