Weber/45
0 comments

Weber/45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Weber/45

WATERLOO – Charlie and Cathy Weber will observe their 45th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Charlie Weber and Cathy Conrad were married July 5, 1975, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes five daughters, Sara (Carey) Nagle of Des Moines, Gina (Scott) Herkelman of Minnetrista, Minn., Jill (Josh) Waddle of Waterloo, Renee (Joe) Steffen of Jesup, and Kaylee (Drew) Humphrey of Des Moines, as well as 13 grandchildren.

Mrs. Weber retired as a phlebotomist at MercyOne Women’s OBGYN, and Mr. Weber retired as an electrician at John Deere after 40 years.

Cards may be sent to 13924 Jubilee Road, Jesup, 50648.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News