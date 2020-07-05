× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weber/45

WATERLOO – Charlie and Cathy Weber will observe their 45th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Charlie Weber and Cathy Conrad were married July 5, 1975, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes five daughters, Sara (Carey) Nagle of Des Moines, Gina (Scott) Herkelman of Minnetrista, Minn., Jill (Josh) Waddle of Waterloo, Renee (Joe) Steffen of Jesup, and Kaylee (Drew) Humphrey of Des Moines, as well as 13 grandchildren.

Mrs. Weber retired as a phlebotomist at MercyOne Women’s OBGYN, and Mr. Weber retired as an electrician at John Deere after 40 years.

Cards may be sent to 13924 Jubilee Road, Jesup, 50648.

