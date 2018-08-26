Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Watkins/40

WATERLOO — Mike and Linda McGrane Watkins are observing their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married Aug. 26, 1978, in Waterloo.

Linda is a teacher with the Waterloo Schools, and Mike is employed by John Deere.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Their family includes three children, Kelly and Jared Pirkl of Waverly and Casey and Brett of Waterloo, along with four grandchildren, Carter, Ben, Noah and Will Pirkl.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments