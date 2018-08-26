Watkins/40
WATERLOO — Mike and Linda McGrane Watkins are observing their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 26, 1978, in Waterloo.
Linda is a teacher with the Waterloo Schools, and Mike is employed by John Deere.
Their family includes three children, Kelly and Jared Pirkl of Waverly and Casey and Brett of Waterloo, along with four grandchildren, Carter, Ben, Noah and Will Pirkl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.