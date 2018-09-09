Subscribe for 33¢ / day
DENVER — Leon and Karen Warnke are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family at a Minnesota resort.

They were married Sept. 14, 1968, at Harmony Chapel at Fort Benning, Ga.

Their family includes Robert and Ammie Warnke of Readlyn and James and Regina Warnke of Urbana, as well as four grandchildren.

