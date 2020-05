× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Van Hauen/50

GRUNDY CENTER – Ken and Nadene Van Hauen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.

Ken Van Hauen and Nadene Ruter were married June 3, 1970, at Wellsburg Reformed Church in Wellsburg.

Their children are Clint (Sarah) Van Hauen of Ames and Krista Van Hauen of Davenport. They have two grandchildren, Lauren and Jack Van Hauen.

Mr. Van Hauen is a former vocational agriculture teacher and continues to farm. Mrs. Van Hauen is retired from teaching.

Cards may be sent to 22606 G Ave., Grundy Center 50638.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0