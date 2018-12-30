Truax/60
CEDAR FALLS — Judd and Evelyn Kuhn Truax are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Dec. 27, 1958, in La Porte City.
Evelyn is a retired teacher and homemaker, and Judd is an attorney.
Their family includes children Jacqueline Truax of Phoenix, and Susan Reinart and Scott Reinart of Cedar Falls, as well as five grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 2027 Minnetonka Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.