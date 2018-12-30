Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Truax

CEDAR FALLS — Judd and Evelyn Kuhn Truax are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Dec. 27, 1958, in La Porte City.

Evelyn is a retired teacher and homemaker, and Judd is an attorney.

Their family includes children Jacqueline Truax of Phoenix, and Susan Reinart and Scott Reinart of Cedar Falls, as well as five grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 2027 Minnetonka Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

