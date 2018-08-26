Subscribe for 33¢ / day
REINBECK — Lowell and Ruth Trepp celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Oakleaf Country Club with family and friends!

They were married at the United Methodist Church on Aug. 16, 1958.

Their family includes Gregg and Janet Trepp of Reinbeck, Calvin and Sara Trepp of Greene and Brian and Nachelle Trepp of Sealy, Texas; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

