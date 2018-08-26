Trepp/60
REINBECK — Lowell and Ruth Trepp celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Oakleaf Country Club with family and friends!
They were married at the United Methodist Church on Aug. 16, 1958.
Their family includes Gregg and Janet Trepp of Reinbeck, Calvin and Sara Trepp of Greene and Brian and Nachelle Trepp of Sealy, Texas; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
