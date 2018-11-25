Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — Arthur D. and Shirley A. Trebon of Beverly Hills, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Arthur Trebon and Shirley Youngblut were married Nov. 22, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raymond.

Art retired as a principal for the Waterloo Community Schools, and Shirley has been a homemaker.

Their family includes four children, Frank L. Trebon of Virginia Beach, Va., Donna R. Hager of Crystal River, Fla., Ann M. Lentfer of Waterloo and Beth T. Clingenpeel of Chesapeake, Va., along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 76 W. Honey Palm Loop, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.

