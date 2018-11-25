Try 3 months for $3
Tjaden/40

Tjaden/40

Tjaden/40

WATERLOO — David and Carol Hanlon Tjaden are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Nov. 18, 1978, in Waterloo.

David retired from Traer Manufacturing, and Carol retired from John Deere.

Their family includes five children, Dave Jr. of Minneapolis, Tom of Cedar Falls, Lori Crimmins of Elburn, Ill., Lee Anderson of Maple Grove, Minn., and Lyn Von Sprecken of West Des Moines, and 10 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1348 Jersey Lane, Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments