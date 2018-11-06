Try 1 month for 99¢
READLYN — Paul and Marrillee Nerge Tiedt, 422 E. Second St., Readlyn 50688, are observing their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married Nov. 7, 1948, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli.

They are retired from farming.

Their family includes nine children, shown in the photo from left to right: David of Enid, Okla., Paul of Kansas City, Kan., Beverly Oas of Dallas, Texas, Alexis Saskowski of Bettendorf, Dixie Duffy of Oelwein, Scott of Woodbridge, Va., Zita Perez of Kansas City, Kan., Mike of Readlyn and Charles of Des Moines.

They have 29 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. One grandchild and two great-grandchildren are deceased.

