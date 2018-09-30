Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN — Gene and Micki Huebner Thurm are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Oct. 5, 1968.

Micki retired from GMAC Mortgage/Ocwen Loan Servicing, and Gene is retired from John Deere.

Their family includes Jason and Tracy Thurm, Isaac, Jacob, Joshua and Joel of Humboldt; Jeremy and Larke Thurm, Clara, Leah and Eric of Cedar Rapids; Justin and Andrea Thurm, Lydia, Amelia, Alaina and Andrew of Milford, Mich.

