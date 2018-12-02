Throndson/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Throndson

NEW HAMPTON — Larry and Darlene (Diekmann) Throndson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Nov. 30, 1968, at St. Mary’s Church in New Hampton.

Darlene is the Best Grandma EVER, and Larry is the owner and mechanic at Throndson Auto.

Their children are Robert (Shannon) of Cedar Rapids; Jeremy (deceased); and Jessica (Jim Keane). They also have five grandchildren, Althea (21), William (18), Jeremy (18), Abby (15) and Elliot (15).

Thank you for the beautiful example of commitment and unconditional love.

Our hearts are full because of you!

Love,

Rob, Shannon, Jeremy, Abby, Jess, Jim, Thea, Will, and Elliot

