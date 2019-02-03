Thompson/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
POSTVILLE -- Tom and Jean Simpson Thompson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower, hosted by the Thompson girls.

They were married Feb. 8, 1969, in Storm Lake. They are both retired.

Hosting the event will be the Thompson girls, Jenny Parker of Des Moines, Sarah King of Waterloo and Laura Thompson of Los Angeles. They also have four grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 865, Postville 52162.

