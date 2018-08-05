Thompson/50

EVANSDALE -- Joan and Stan Thompson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house, food and dance from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Evansdale AMVETS Hall, 706 Colleen, Evansdale.
Mr. Thompson and Joan Kryzinski were married on Aug. 14, 1968, at Evansdale's St. Nicholas Church.
Mr. Thompson is retired from Century Link. Mrs. Thompson retired as part owner of Happy Hangers Wallpaper Specialists and more recently from Subway.
The couple has three children, Jeff Thompson of West Des Moines, Larry and Trish Thompson of Hudson and Dan and Angie Thompson of New Berlin, Wis. There are 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
No invitations are being sent, and the couple requests no gifts.
