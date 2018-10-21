60th Anniversary Card Shower
Congratulations to our wonderful parents, Arnold and Jeane Flessner, on 60 years of love and marriage.
Please join us in celebrating their anniversary on Oct. 26 with cards or notes sent to 4221 Eastpark Road, Cedar Falls 50613-7511.
Thank you,
Becky, Sherrie, Julianne and Benjamin
