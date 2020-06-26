× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stewart/60

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Jeryl (Jerry) and Judy Stewart will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise card shower.

They were married July 9, 1960, at St. John's Church in Waterloo. Jerry is a retired electrician with IBEW 288 and Judy is a retired homemaker.

Their family includes three children, Terry of Cedar Falls, Tim of Kansas City, Mo., and Suzanne (Wayne) Kerns of Cedar Falls. They have four grandchildren, Kyle (Lucy) Kerns, Michael, Isaac and Hannah Stewart.

Cards may be sent to 3722 Blue Ridge Blvd., Independence, MO 64052.

