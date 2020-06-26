Stewart/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Stewart/60

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stewart/60

Mr. and Mrs. Stewart

Stewart/60

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Jeryl (Jerry) and Judy Stewart will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise card shower.

They were married July 9, 1960, at St. John's Church in Waterloo. Jerry is a retired electrician with IBEW 288 and Judy is a retired homemaker.

Their family includes three children, Terry of Cedar Falls, Tim of Kansas City, Mo., and Suzanne (Wayne) Kerns of Cedar Falls. They have four grandchildren, Kyle (Lucy) Kerns, Michael, Isaac and Hannah Stewart.

Cards may be sent to 3722 Blue Ridge Blvd., Independence, MO 64052.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News