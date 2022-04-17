 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stevens celebrate 50 years

WATERLOO – Anthony and Terry Stevens recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The former Terry Pearson and Anthony Stevens were married April 1, 1972, at Payne A.M.E. Church. The Rev. Leonard Williams officiated.

Mr. Stevens is the retired director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Talent Search Program. Mrs. Stevens is an independent consultant/trainer in the fields of diversity, inclusion and social justice.

They have been blessed with three children; two sons, Kija and Tarik (Rosita) and a daughter, Kamilah. All reside in Waterloo.

Their blessings have continued with seven grandchildren; Maria (Deon) Sayles, Rico Clemons, Alex Landers, Mekka Imani-Linn Stevens, Isis Aziza-Linn Stevens, Salah Tarik-Anthony Stevens, also of Waterloo, and Bryanna Wiste-Stevens of Rochester, MN.

Rounding out the family tree are great-grandchildren: Reyna and Amir Sayles.

