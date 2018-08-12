Stahlberg/60
WAVERLY — Ronald and Loretta Husmann Stahlberg are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Aug. 18 at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.
They were married Aug. 17, 1958, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello.
Loretta retired from Waverly-Shell Rock Junior High School, and Ronald retired from CUNA Mutual Life Insurance Co.
Hosting the event will be their family, Roger and Dr. Carla Schulz of Cedar Rapids, Ron and Dr. Melanie Stahlberg of Shueyville and Dr. Eric and Mary Beth Stahlberg of Clarksburg, Md. They also have five grandchildren.
