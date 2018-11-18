Smith/60
VINTON — Lee E. Jr. and Barbara J. Lemon Smith are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Nov. 22, 1958, in Waterloo.
Lee was previous owner and operator of Vinton Trophy & Awards and was a Prudential Insurance agent. Barbara retired as Vinton City Clerk.
Their children are Cheri and Ken Morrow of West Des Moines, Cyndee and Steve Sinnott of LeRoy, Ill., and Mark and Lori Smith of Vinton. They also have 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 610 W. 10th St., Vinton 52349.
