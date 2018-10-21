Skarlis/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Skarlis

WATERLOO — Jim and Sandra Skarlis were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise family dinner in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jim Skarlis and Sandra McFarland were married Oct. 20, 1968, at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City.

Sandra has been a housewife, and Jim is owner of Community Auto Group.

Their family includes two children, Scott and Lisa Boyer and Sam and Laura Buser, all of Waterloo, as well as grandchildren James, Lindsay, Lauren, Sam Jr., Alex and Stephanie.

We would like to congratulate our parents on their 50th Golden Anniversary!

You are the foundation of our family and we are so thankful and blessed to have parents like YOU!

We love you!

