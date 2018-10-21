Skarlis/50
WATERLOO — Jim and Sandra Skarlis were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise family dinner in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jim Skarlis and Sandra McFarland were married Oct. 20, 1968, at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City.
Sandra has been a housewife, and Jim is owner of Community Auto Group.
Their family includes two children, Scott and Lisa Boyer and Sam and Laura Buser, all of Waterloo, as well as grandchildren James, Lindsay, Lauren, Sam Jr., Alex and Stephanie.
We would like to congratulate our parents on their 50th Golden Anniversary!
You are the foundation of our family and we are so thankful and blessed to have parents like YOU!
We love you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.