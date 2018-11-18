Simbric/50
WATERLOO — Mike and Julie Miller Simbric celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Nov. 17 at the Waterloo Brown Bottle.
They were married Nov. 16, 1968, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Mike retired in 1999 as a letter carrier with the Waterloo Post Office and is a general contractor and owner of Mike’s Home Improvements. Julie retired as a registered nurse.
Their family includes children Jeff and Steffani Simbric of Waukee, Jennifer and Adam Wedeking of Waterloo and Sara Simbric of West Des Moines, and four grandchildren, Jordin and Logan Simbric and Morgan and Ashton Wedeking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.