Try 1 month for 99¢
Simbric/50

Mr. and Mrs. Simbric

Simbric/50

WATERLOO — Mike and Julie Miller Simbric celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Nov. 17 at the Waterloo Brown Bottle.

They were married Nov. 16, 1968, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Mike retired in 1999 as a letter carrier with the Waterloo Post Office and is a general contractor and owner of Mike’s Home Improvements. Julie retired as a registered nurse.

Their family includes children Jeff and Steffani Simbric of Waukee, Jennifer and Adam Wedeking of Waterloo and Sara Simbric of West Des Moines, and four grandchildren, Jordin and Logan Simbric and Morgan and Ashton Wedeking.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments