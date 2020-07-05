× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schultz/50

FREDERICKSBURG — Ralph and Joan Schultz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ralph Schultz married Joan Leibfried on July 4, 1970, in Ivanhoe, Minn. Mr. Schultz is retired from John Deere and Mrs. Schultz is a retired director of the Fredericksburg Library.

Their family includes children Tracy Schultz of Fredericksburg and Amy (Chad) Krahn of Mantorville, Minn., and seven grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 101 Russell St., Fredericksburg, IA 50630.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0