FREDERICKSBURG — Ralph and Joan Schultz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ralph Schultz married Joan Leibfried on July 4, 1970, in Ivanhoe, Minn. Mr. Schultz is retired from John Deere and Mrs. Schultz is a retired director of the Fredericksburg Library.

Their family includes children Tracy Schultz of Fredericksburg and Amy (Chad) Krahn of Mantorville, Minn., and seven grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 101 Russell St., Fredericksburg, IA 50630.

